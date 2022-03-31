Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Health Warning Removed For Algal Bloom In Waikirikiri/Selwyn River At Whitecliffs Domain

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 10:47 am
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Canterbury DHB’s Community and Public Health unit has lifted its algal bloom health warning issued along the Waikirikiri/Selwyn River at Whitecliffs Domain.

Recent cyanobacteria surveys of the Waikirikiri/Selwyn River has shown the cover of potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) in the river has reduced and is now below levels that are of concern to public health.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton says Environment Canterbury’s monitoring of Waikirikiri/Selwyn River will resume next summer when there is increased likelihood of cyanobacteria growth.

The health warning for the Waikirikiri/Selwyn River at Glentunnel remains in place.

Facts about cyanobacteria:

  • Appears as dark brown/black mats attached to rocks along the riverbed.
  • A low cover of the algae can occur naturally but can increase rapidly during warmer months. Algal blooms are influenced by a combination of available nutrients in the water and sediments (such as nitrogen and phosphorus), a sustained period of low and stable flows, and favourable weather conditions (e.g. increased temperature, calm days).
  • It often has a strong musty smell and algal toxin concentrations can vary over short periods.
  • Although high river levels will remove the algal bloom, detached mats can accumulate along the shore and increase the risk of exposure to toxins.
  • If a health warning is in place avoid contact with the water.
  • Although district or city councils may place warning signs, these may not be seen at the numerous river access points, hence the need for people/ dog-walkers to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.

For further information visit:

https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

