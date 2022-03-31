Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gully Opening Should Spur Fast-tracking Of Kāpiti And Horowhenua Commuter Rail Extension

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Gwynn Compton

Kāpiti Coast commuter rail campaigner Gwynn Compton says the opening of Transmission Gully should spur the Government to fast-track the extension of commuter rail services north of Waikanae.

“We’ve known since before the first sod was turned on Transmission Gully that this project would unlock the growth potential of the Kāpiti Coast and Horowhenua. With growth projections showing at least an additional 60,000 people across the two districts over the next thirty years, with the reality likely to be significantly higher, we need a fast, frequent, reliable, and climate-friendly commuter rail network to help our residents get around,” says Mr Compton.

“With Greater Wellington Regional Council working on a business case for new trains for the Palmerston North and Wairarapa lines, the Government providing funding to investigate electrification of the North Island Main Trunk line north of Waikanae, and the Climate Change Commission calling for urgent investment in passenger rail services to reduce carbon emissions, the Government needs to put its money where its mouth is in Budget 2022 and fast-track the extension of commuter rail services for Kāpiti and Horowhenua.

“Ensuring we have fast, frequent, reliable, and climate-friendly commuter rail services to connect Kāpiti and Horowhenua to both Wellington and Palmerston North is crucial for tackling both our climate and housing crises, as well as helping to address the broader socioeconomic challenges in our districts. We can’t continue to allow our public transport infrastructure to lag behind growth, and the Government must address this infrastructure deficit urgently.”

Gwynn Compton started advocating for the extension of commuter rail services north of Waikanae in 2019 and in 2020 launched the Kāpiti-Horowhenua Commuter Rail Campaign. More information is available at www.gwynncompton.co.nz/kapitihorowhenuarail

