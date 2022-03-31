Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marking A Milestone: New Wellington Children’s Hospital One Step Closer

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 3:36 pm
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

Capital & Coast DHB (CCDHB) has entered a new phase of the journey to a new children’s hospital for the region, with practical completion of its new building now achieved.

Today benefactors Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood officially handed ownership of the new building to CCDHB, which will now take over its portion of works to outfit the hospital.

The DHB’s new child health service, Te Wao Nui, will be based in the Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood building and bring child health services from across Wellington Regional Hospital under one roof.

“Existing child hospital and outpatient services will all move into the new hospital, making it easier for different teams to communicate and work together,” said chief executive Fionnagh Dougan.

“The building was designed with the needs of tamariki and whānau in mind. Advantages include an increased number of ensuite bathrooms, and more single bedrooms, to provide more peace and privacy. Improvements like this will result in better experiences for children receiving healthcare.”

Other new features include a vibrant Playscape and a sculptural ‘Tree of Life’ staircase.

A donation of $50million from Mr Dunajtschik in 2017 was the catalyst for this opportunity to create a purpose-built facility. The financial support provided by Mark, along with his partner Dorothy Spotswood, has resulted in the building being named after them.

“Mark and Dorothy’s unprecedented generosity is deeply appreciated, and came at a critical time for our region.”

“Without Mark and Dorothy, a new hospital would have been many years away,” said Wellington Hospitals Foundation chair Bill Day.

“This will benefit the health of young Kiwis for generations to come.”

The Foundation is raising a further $10 million to outfit and equip the new hospital – including funding for specialised medical equipment, fittings, furnishings, and creative features.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported this wonderful new building, from children and their families, to corporate organisations, community groups, and grant providers.

“Each donation, big or small, takes us closer to our goal – and with $8 million raised, that goal is well within reach.”

The final phase of the project includes enhancements to air-handling and a purpose-built fit-out reflecting the latest in clinical practice.

Notes to editors: Images and footage from the handover ceremony are available for download and use here:

· https://www.dropbox.com/s/id4d02m0e1fs6jg/WHF-31mar-Unvelilings%20B-roll-1080.mp4?dl=0

‘Practical completion’ is the phase of a construction project where the work is substantially finished and can be safely handed to the building owner. There are often minor outstanding works or some works deferred and agreed to be completed by a later date.

Background

  • Te Wao Nui is the name of the new children’s hospital and the integrated Child Health Service it will house.
  • Derived from Te Wao Nui a Tāne, the name translates as ‘The Great Forest’ and reflects the ecosystem of integrated health services designed for tamariki, rangatahi and whānau of Central New Zealand.
  • The building itself is being named the Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood Building in recognition of Mark Dorothy’s unprecedented $50 million donation.
  • The hospital is located on the northern end of the Wellington Regional Hospital campus in Newtown.
  • The new hospital will be around 7,200m² and spread over three floors. It will include:
    • 151 beds – in bedrooms, consult rooms and clinical rooms
    • 50 inpatient hospital beds, as well as social and family/whānau areas
    • Outpatient and clinical consultation rooms
    • Staff and administration areas.

More background information can be found on our website.

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz and www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz

