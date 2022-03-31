Charges Laid, Property Recovered, After Series Of Ram Raids
Thursday, 31 March 2022, 5:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Inspector Karen Bright,
Counties Manukau CIB.
Counties Manukau Police have
laid charges following several ram raid incidents across the
district overnight.
A significant amount of property
was also recovered, including three stolen
vehicles.
The incidents occurred in Flat Bush, Drury
and Paerata between 11.50pm and 1am.
Police are making
enquiries into a fourth incident that occurred at a petrol
station in Pakuranga.
One person has been arrested and
is now before the Youth Court on burglary, dishonesty
offending and driving charges.
Enquiries are ongoing
and Police are not ruling out further charges being
laid.
Anyone with information about any of the
incidents is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file
number 220331/0886.
You can also contact Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
