Charges Laid, Property Recovered, After Series Of Ram Raids

Attributed to Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB.

Counties Manukau Police have laid charges following several ram raid incidents across the district overnight.

A significant amount of property was also recovered, including three stolen vehicles.

The incidents occurred in Flat Bush, Drury and Paerata between 11.50pm and 1am.

Police are making enquiries into a fourth incident that occurred at a petrol station in Pakuranga.

One person has been arrested and is now before the Youth Court on burglary, dishonesty offending and driving charges.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are not ruling out further charges being laid.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220331/0886.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

