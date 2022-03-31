Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Trust Rolls Out Second Funding Initiative Under Its $4 Million Youth-led Action Plan

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Eastern and Central Community Trust

Members of ECCT’s Rōpū Taiohi

Fifteen organisations will receive grants totalling $600K under Eastern & Central Community Trust’s (ECCT) new Champion Rangatahi Development Fund, with the main aim of strengthening initiatives, projects, programmes and championing organisations serving youth. This is the second of four funds launched by ECCT as part of its commitment in 2021 to allocate $4M over four years to fund youth (rangatahi) development activities.

The funding initiatives under the Rangatahi Action Plan were developed by ECCT’s Rōpū Taiohi, a group of young people from across the ECCT regions of Gisborne/Te Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Tararua, Manawatū, Wairarapa and Horowhenua. ECCT aimed to empower the Rōpū to authentically shape, lead and deliver its youth strategy. Georgina Morrison ECCT Chair stated, “This funding highlights a real change in direction for ECCT, with a focus on empowering rangatahi to make their own decisions with regards to funding, to be part of the process, and to guide our strategies to enable the best impact for young people.”

It is anticipated that the Champions funding will support over 200 rangatahi in leadership positions that are currently leading programme design and decision making. In turn, this will positively impact over 2500 rangatahi engaging in the various programmes and activities run by the 15 organisations.

The Champion Rangatahi Development fund was formally launched in November 2021 with requests for expressions of interest from organisations that target at least one of the communities of focus; rangatahi Māori, Pasifika youth, young people with disabilities, rainbow youth and rangatahi in communities experiencing hardship/disadvantage.

Piripi Ropitini, a Rōpū member added that “Champion organisations are defined as those that create spaces that reflect cultural diversity and exercise Tino Rangatiratanga, utilise Mātauranga Māori and take that extra step for young people within their rohe whilst supporting the professional and personal development of the kaimahi working with Rangatahi”.

In total, 38 applications were received and a shortlist of 15 organisations were invited to meet online with members of the Rōpū, with final funding decisions made at a wānanga in February 2022. ECCT’s Board of Trustees ratified the Rōpū’s funding decisions at the March 2022 Board meeting.

The successful grant recipients include Carterton Village Charitable Trust, Epic Ministries, Hawkes Bay Fijian Sports club, Legacy Centre, LIFT Youth Employment charitable Trust, Matapuna Trust, Mauria Te Pono Trust, Pokaiwhenua Pokaimoana Charitable Trust, Rangatahi to Rangatira Charitable Trust, Rezpect Ltd, Tai Collective, Tararua Community Youth Services Incorporated, Te Kura-a-Wao Charitable Trust and Toi Matarua.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Eastern and Central Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:



Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>



Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers
The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament... More>>

ALSO:





TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 