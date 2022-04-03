2022 Northern FMG Junior Young Farmer Of The Year And AgriKidsNZ Winners Announced

The final Grand Finalists for the 2022 FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year and AgriKidsNZ competitions have been found at the Northern Regional Final held on Saturday.

It was a family affair in the FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year competition, with siblings Lottie and Grady Collis from Mahurangi College taking out the win.

Coming in second place were Tessa Berger and Mary Innes, also from Mahurangi College.

Meanwhile, The KIS Cows, made up Emmy Dickson, Olivia Henwood and Wyatt Parry from Kamo Intermediate school took out the crown of 2022 Northern AgriKidsNZ winners.

Team Supervisor Jo Grant said the kids were over the moon to have taken out the title, saying they enjoyed the whole experience, especially the Race-Off challenge.

Classmates, the Udder Disappointments, made up of Mason Lash, Dylan Pascoe, and Harrison Clover took out the runner-up AgriKidsNZ spot.

Both Kamo Intermediate School teams will be making their way to the Grand Final in July, with Jo explaining that they will be working together to get prepared.

“We will continue to meet once a week, and we will get different experts in to do some more detailed training with the teams,” she explains.

In third place for the Northern AgriKidsNZ competition was the Whangarei Waiotira Wombles made up of Louise Neumann, Liam Copper, and Paige Rewa.

Both the Northern AgriKidsNZ and FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year contests were held alongside the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest on Saturday at the Mount Albert Grammar School Farm in Auckland.

The top two FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year teams and the top three AgriKidsNZ teams have been invited to the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final in Whangarei this July.

