New Zealand Blood Service Urgently Calls For More A+ Donors After Major Spike In Demand

New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) needs more A+ Donors to donate after a massive increase in demand, adding further strain to already depleted national stocks struggling in the wake of Omicron.

Over the last seven days, demand for A+ has increased 19% above average with overall blood demand increasing by 13%. NZBS now have only four days’ stock of A+ blood (compared to the usual 10 days’ stock) which puts the stock at critical levels.

National Marketing & Communications Manager at NZBS Asuka Burge says this level of demand is challenging when stock levels had already been significantly affected by donor cancellations due to Omicron.

“We carefully manage stocks levels to ensure we collect enough of each blood type against forecasted demand. High usage events are planned for, but our ability to meet demand is being stretched. In the past week, we have had three emergency surgeries which have required 124 units of A+ blood between them (on top of normal demand), and as a result, we urgently need to build stocks of A+ blood.

“This equates to 124 donors’ individual donations being used in a very short period – and this has seriously depleted our A+ blood stocks.

“We need healthy, eligible people to book appointments, to ensure we can continue to have enough supply to meet demand.”

She says around 31% of New Zealanders are A+ and NZBS needs to collect over 1,000

units of it every week to meet demand. In the run up to Easter and ANZAC weekends, NZBS has forecast a shortfall of A+ and urgently needs people to book appointments to donate.

Extra appointment slots have been added, with several Donor Centres opening on Good Friday and Easter Monday to encourage donations. In total, NZBS has over 6000 appointments that need to be filled in April.

“If you have booked an appointment, regardless of blood type, we are also urging donors to please keep it if you are in good health. Every donation is vital, and we are counting on your donations.”

To book an appointment to donate visit nzblood.co.nz, download the App, call 0800 448 325.

New donors are encouraged to find out if they are eligible at nzblood.co.nz and then book an appointment to donate. Those who have previously been told they could not give blood due to their age or a medical condition are also asked to check the updated NZBS donor eligibility criteria, as they may now be eligible to donate following changes last November.

Blood donations only take one hour of your time, it’s simple to book through the NZ Blood Donor app, and once you’ve donated – you’ll be able to see your blood type on the app. You may be the A+ blood type that is in need right now.

Donors are asked to book an appointment to donate, rather than just turning up.

Appointments help manage the social distancing and flow of people in donor centres at any given time and allow NZBS to forecast supply, ensuring it is collecting enough blood types and blood products.

Blood must be transfused within 35 days.

Nationally, NZBS needs to collect over 4,000 donations every week to be able to meet demand.

Face masks are mandatory for all donors to wear while visiting a donor centre or mobile drive at Traffic Light Red and Orange.

PPE face masks are mandatory for all NZBS staff.

Donor centres and mobile drives continue to be safe places to visit. NZBS is continuously reviewing its processes to ensure every possible precaution is taken to safeguard this.

Booking an appointment helps NZBS manage the flow and social distancing of people in donor centres at any given time and allows NZBS to forecast supply, ensuring it is collecting enough blood types and blood products.

If a donor needs to reschedule an appointment, please let NZBS know by calling ahead of time. This will allow time for the appointment slot to be re-booked.

For more information on donating blood during COVID, visit https://www.nzblood.co.nz/give-blood/covid-19-updates/. Or to book an appointment to donate download the NZBS Donor App, visit www.nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325.

