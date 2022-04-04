Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Influenza Vaccinations Now Available

Monday, 4 April 2022, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

There may be higher rates of influenza in New Zealand this winter with our borders reopening.

Influenza can cause serious illness and it is important that in the lead up to winter, people get their flu vaccination. Getting immunised against influenza protects our vulnerable communities, especially young children, older adults and people with chronic health problems, but anyone can become seriously ill from the flu virus.

If you haven’t had your COVID-19 vaccination or booster, you can get it at the same time as your flu immunisation. There is no need to leave a gap between these vaccinations.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink says that people who have been vaccinated against flu and double vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 are at significantly lower risk of becoming seriously ill.

“We know that people might feel they’ve had a lot of vaccinations lately but please get the flu vaccination as it provides the best protection against influenza, especially if you’re one of the people at greater risk of serious illness if you get the flu,” says Dr Pink.

Who is eligible for funded influenza vaccinations this year?

Free influenza vaccinations are available for those who meet these eligibility criteria:

  • pregnant people
  • people aged 65 years and older
  • Māori and Pacific peoples aged 55 to 64 years
  • people aged 6 months to under 65 years with eligible health conditions
  • tamariki aged 4 years or under who have been hospitalised for respiratory illness (including measles) or have a history of significant respiratory illness.

Flu vaccinations are available from your general practice team and many pharmacies. Please call your general practice team, local pharmacy or healthcare provider first to check availability and book an appointment, as some have reduced staffing due to the Omicron outbreak.

Dr Justin Fletcher, GP at Kaiapoi Medical Centre and member of the Canterbury Health System’s Technical Advisory Group, says you can get your flu vaccination any time.

“There doesn’t need to be a gap after your COVID-19 booster or after you have recovered from COVID-19 – just as long as you are feeling well on the day of your flu vaccination,” Dr Fletcher says.

“Flu vaccination can be hugely beneficial even if you aren’t eligible for a free vaccination. The cost is typically just $35-60 and is well worth it to avoid a miserable time with flu. It could also prevent sickness spreading to friends and family, and possibly having to take more time off work.”

Many workplaces also either hold vaccination clinics or give staff vouchers to get their flu vaccination.

You can get more information about the vaccine on the following webpages:

You can also call Healthline for advice on 0800 611 116 anytime or visit www.healthline.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rise Of Vigilante “Sovereign Justice”


If you or I decided to exempt ourselves from the laws of the land, and -moreover- made public our intention to kidnap and murder the people elected to govern the country, you’d think there would be consequences. The Police, for instance, might be considering whether there is sufficient evidence that a criminal conspiracy exists to commit acts of criminal violence...
More>>



 
 


Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
New research from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga shows how Kiwis laid the foundations of today’s housing crisis over half a century ago. Te Waihanga Economics Director Peter Nunns says that house prices have bolted since 1980... More>>



Poroporoaki: Dr Moana Jackson
“It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Dr Moana Jackson and express my sincere condolences to the Jackson whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “Dr Jackson worked tirelessly to advance Māori and Indigenous issues... More>>

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


Health: Two Million Flu Shots For COVID Winter Plan
The Government is ramping up the flu vaccination campaign which starts today, with 40 per cent more flu shots available this year as part of the COVID-19 winter plan. New Zealand usually uses about 1.4 million flu vaccines a year. This year, the Government is making two million available... More>>


TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 