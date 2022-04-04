Police aware of gang convoy in Franklin

Inspector Joe Hunter, Counties Manukau South Area Commander:

Police are aware of a number of gang members travelling south through Counties Manukau, towards Port Waikato, this afternoon.

Following an earlier tangi, we have received numerous videos and images of the group, which capture dangerous driving and general disruption to the public.

Police will be reviewing the footage, making enquiries and unlawful behaviour will result in enforcement action.

Motorists through the area should plan for potential disruption.

If you are concerned about your safety in regards to the group, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately.

To report, or send in any footage of the group causing concern, we encourage you to call Police on 105, or report it online, quoting job number P050134093.



