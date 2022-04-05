Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

St Andrew’s On The Terrace Wellington Appoints New Minister

Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: St Andrew's on The Terrace

Wellington inner city church, St Andrew’s on The Terrace, has appointed a new Minister - Rev Dr Feiloaiga Taule’ale’ausumai. 
 

The Regional Moderator of the Central Presbytery, Rev David Dell, will induct Rev Dr Taule’ale’ausumai into her new role on Thursday 7 April.

Rev Dr Taule’ale’ausumai joins us from the Point Chevalier Co-operating Parish, Auckland, where she had been Minister since June 2017. She was Parish Minister at St Andrew’s Church in Henderson for 10 years from 2002-2012. In the four years 2012 to 2016 Rev Dr Fei was Pacific Regional Secretary for the Council for World Mission. She was Maclaurin Chaplain at Auckland University (1998-2000) and National Youth Coordinator for Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand (1991-1994).

Rev Dr Taule’ale’ausumai completed her training at Knox Theological Hall in Dunedin was ordained in 1991. She has a PhD from Auckland University of Technology and a Master of Arts in World Religions from Victoria University of Wellington. Fei has held roles at St Andrew’s College and Selly Oak School of Mission and World Christianity, Birmingham, UK (1994-1997) and also in New Zealand at Knox Centre for Ministry and Leadership, Dunedin and St John’s Theological College, Auckland. She is fluent in English and Samoan and has working knowledge of Te Reo Maori.

‘St Andrew’s on the Terrace is delighted to call someone of Fei’s calibre to this key role in Wellington’, said Lynne Dovey, Parish Council Convenor. ‘Fei is not only a seasoned Parish Minister, but has significant experience in interfaith dialogue and social justice issues in the national and international arenas, which we expect she will put to good use in her new role’ added Ms Dovey. ‘Most recently Fei led the prayer of forgiveness and reconciliation following the Prime Minister’s formal apology to the Pasifika community for the Dawn Raids’.

