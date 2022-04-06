Missing man located, Greymouth
The 77-year-old man previously reported missing in Greymouth has been found safe and well.
Police thank the public for their assistance.
The 77-year-old man previously reported missing in Greymouth has been found safe and well.
Police thank the public for their assistance.
Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>
Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
New research from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga shows how Kiwis laid the foundations of today’s housing crisis over half a century ago. Te Waihanga Economics Director Peter Nunns says that house prices have bolted since 1980... More>>
Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
Poroporoaki: Dr Moana Jackson
“It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Dr Moana Jackson and express my sincere condolences to the Jackson whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “Dr Jackson worked tirelessly to advance Māori and Indigenous issues... More>>
Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>
Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>
Health: Two Million Flu Shots For COVID Winter Plan
The Government is ramping up the flu vaccination campaign which starts today, with 40 per cent more flu shots available this year as part of the COVID-19 winter plan. New Zealand usually uses about 1.4 million flu vaccines a year. This year, the Government is making two million available... More>>