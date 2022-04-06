Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

South Taranaki Sees 20% Increase In Property Value

Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 3:13 pm
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council

The total capital value of properties in South Taranaki has risen by 20.4% in the last three years, to be worth $13.9 billion according to the latest district wide property rating valuation conducted by Quotable Value (QV).

The largest increases were in the residential, lifestyle and commercial sectors with properties seeing an average of 86%, 45.8% and 40.7% increase in value respectively, while dairy and pastoral properties saw a small -0.1% decrease.

South Taranaki District Council group manager of corporate services, Marianne Archibald, says it’s important to remember that while property rating values are based on market sales they are only a ‘snapshot’ of the market at a single point in time.

“Because real estate fluctuates over time, a rating value can’t be expected to represent the market value for an extended period, which is why the district is re-valued every three years,” she says.

Property rating values are prepared on behalf of the Council by Quotable Value (QV) using a process called ‘mass-appraisal’; a methodology used all over the world.

Rating valuers consider relevant property sales from the area around the time of the valuation. A market trend is established and applied to similar properties in the area. The mass-appraisal process is also supported with a number of valuation assessments being done on specific individual properties every year. The process for calculating rating values is then audited by the Office of the Valuer General, an independent authority, which is part of Land Information NZ.

Ms Archibald says property owners in South Taranaki will soon receive a Notice of Rating Valuation with an updated rating value for their property.

“The calculation of property rating values and how they impact on rates is complex. Just because your property rating value may show a change, that does not mean that your future rates will change proportionately. Rating values are just one component used to determine the share of the total rates paid, and the total amount of rates collected does not change as a result of the revaluation of properties in the District,” she says.

“If you think of the rates budget like a pie. The pie doesn't get any bigger because of revaluation. Your property’s value just determines the portion of the pie that you're going to pay and ensures your portion is the same as others whose properties are valued the same as yours. Put simply, your rates will be affected if your property value has increased or decreased by more or less than the average movement across the District.”

Ms Archibald says the new rating values will be used from 1 July 2022 when the new financial year begins.

“If you think that your rating value is not accurate, you should object. You can object online at www.qv.co.nz or call Quotable Value on 0800 786 822, 8:30am - 5pm Monday to Friday. Alternatively you can download an objection form on the Council’s website www.southtaranaki.com

The last day for objections in South Taranaki is 19 May 2022. If you have any other questions, please call the Council’s finance team on 0800 111 323,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from South Taranaki District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Feeble Contribution To Russian Sanctions


As the evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine mounts up, the West’s rhetoric has tried to keep up with the pace. Is Putin a war criminal? Do the actions of the Russian military– the deliberate shooting of hundreds of civilians, the relentless shelling of residential neighbourhoods, the use of cluster bombs, the systematic use of rape to terrorise the civilian population - qualify as genocide? Having the Biden administration pose such questions would have a lot more credibility if the US actually belonged to the International Court of Justice and recognised its jurisdiction...
More>>



 
 

Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>


Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
New research from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga shows how Kiwis laid the foundations of today’s housing crisis over half a century ago. Te Waihanga Economics Director Peter Nunns says that house prices have bolted since 1980... More>>



Poroporoaki: Dr Moana Jackson
“It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Dr Moana Jackson and express my sincere condolences to the Jackson whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “Dr Jackson worked tirelessly to advance Māori and Indigenous issues... More>>

Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


Health: Two Million Flu Shots For COVID Winter Plan
The Government is ramping up the flu vaccination campaign which starts today, with 40 per cent more flu shots available this year as part of the COVID-19 winter plan. New Zealand usually uses about 1.4 million flu vaccines a year. This year, the Government is making two million available... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 