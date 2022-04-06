Have Your Say On The Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) Bill

The Chairperson of the Māori Affairs Committee is calling for submissions on the Rotorua District Council (Representation Arrangements) Bill.

This local bill would enable the Rotorua District Council to implement representation arrangements that are otherwise prevented by the Local Electoral Act 2001. The representation arrangements would apply to the next two triennial general elections of the Rotorua District Council.

The bill would provide for the Rotorua District Council to be comprised of:

· one general ward with three seats

· one Māori ward with three seats

· one mayor elected at large

· four seats at large.

It would also establish a community to be known as the Rotorua Lakes Community with a Rotorua Lakes Community Board, and a community to be known as the Rotorua Rural Community with a Rotorua Rural Community Board.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 20 April 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

