End Of Summer Season Sees Water Regulations Relaxed

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 11:12 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

The changing of season brings changes to Tauranga’s Water Watchers plan, great news for those who have been wanting to get stuck into some outdoor house or garden projects.

The Water Watchers plan was launched in Tauranga in November to provide our communities a clear year-round plan for managing the city’s water use and help keep water demand at sustainable levels.

Now as we transition to the cooler time of the year, the Water Watchers plan eases, allowing for more outdoor water use.

With Easter and ANZAC Day breaks approaching you may be thinking about tackling some of those tasks around the home that weren’t possible during summer, says Tauranga City Council Water Services Manager Peter Bahrs.

“April sees an easing of the Water Watchers plan for high pressure cleaners, sprinklers and irrigation systems, and from May through to October there are even less limitations on outdoor water use,” says Peter.

“We’re asking people to be mindful of their water use and proactive in their planning. If you’ve been putting off water blasting the house now is a perfect time to do it, or why not book it in for October so you are all ready for entertaining next summer? From November onwards water restrictions become stricter so make a note to get tasks done in Labour Weekend before the November plan resumes.”

Key changes for April include:

  • Watering gardens and lawns: sprinklers, irrigation systems, and handheld hoses with trigger nozzles can be used for one hour a day between 4pm and 7pm
  • Swimming pools and spa pools can be filled
  • Washing down hard surfaces: high pressure cleaners and handheld hoses with a trigger nozzle can be used again.

The full Water Watchers plan including information about further easing of restrictions from May is available on the Water Watchers webpage.

