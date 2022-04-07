Wairarapa Police appeal for information on burglary

Wairarapa Police are appealing for information relating to a burglary that happened at an address on Wakelin St Carterton between 24 and 28 March 2022.

Of significance, a bronze coloured 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara with the registration number HYZ149 was stolen which contained items of sentimental value to the family.

Police would like to reunite the family with their possessions.

Anyone that noticed suspicious activity in the area or who knows where the car is now is urged to contact Masterton Police on 105 and quote file number 220328/1822.

Or you can give information directly to staff at the Masterton Police Station.

