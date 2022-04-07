Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local Government Commission Confirms Representation Arrangements For Tauranga City Council

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council has welcomed the Local Government Commission’s decision on the representation arrangements for its next elections, due to be held in July 2024.

After hearing from the Council and a number of appellants and objectors, the Local Government Commission has agreed with the Council’s Final Proposal for a Mayor and nine councillors.

The number of councillors has reduced from ten to nine and the number of general wards has increased from three to eight with a Māori ward established for the first time.

  • 1 councillor elected by the electors of the Te Awanui Māori Ward
  • 1 councillor elected by the electors of the Mauao/Mount Maunganui General Ward
  • 1 councillor elected by the electors of the Arataki General Ward
  • 1 councillor elected by the electors of the Pāpāmoa General Ward
  • 1 councillor elected by the electors of the Welcome Bay General Ward
  • 1 councillor elected by the electors of the Matua-Otūmoetai General Ward
  • 1 councillor elected by the electors of the Bethlehem General Ward
  • 1 councillor elected by the electors of the Te Papa General Ward
  • 1 councillor elected by the electors of the Tauriko General Ward.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley has expressed the Council’s gratitude to everyone who participated in representation review process, and to the Local Government Commission for its consideration and final determination.

“This arrangement recognises that there are distinct geographical communities within Tauranga and that it’s important they are represented around the Council table. The single member ward model will see both Māori and general electors vote for one councillor, plus the Mayor,” Anne says.

“These elected members will come together to make decisions on behalf of all the residents. We believe this arrangement will give the incoming Council in 2024 the best chance of success.”

For further information on the wards, including maps, please refer to the representation review.

For information on the determination please refer to LGC website.

