Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pay Equity Announcement Brings Inequality In Pay & Kiwis To Miss Out On Essential Home Cares

Friday, 8 April 2022, 5:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Health Group

While today’s pay equity settlement announcement by the New Zealand Nurses Organisation is significant news for DHB nurses, healthcare assistants and customer service workers, it is extremely disappointing for the dedicated nurses and healthcare assistants with the same skills and expertise who work in the home and community support sector.

New Zealand Health Group Managing Director, Josephine Gagan, said “The decision to pay someone with the same skills significantly more just because they work for the DHB makes absolutely no sense. The impact of this settlement on the New Zealanders who require home-based healthcare will be significant and far-reaching.

“These are some of our most vulnerable Kiwis, many of whom have highly complex support needs that require ongoing specialised in-home care from trained nurses, healthcare assistants, and support workers. As a result of this pay equity settlement, it is these New Zealanders who will miss out on receiving the essential care and support they need to recover and stay well in their own home.

“The complete lack of pay equity and recognition of the skilled work involved in caring for vulnerable New Zealanders who remain in their homes brings inequality in pay and will only exacerbate the serious sector-wide staffing shortages that the home and community support sector is currently experiencing. The reality of this decision is many of our skilled workers are likely to move from working in the community to now work for the DHBs simply because they will be guaranteed more money. This is catastrophic for the home-based care sector which our elderly, those with disability, injury or illness rely so heavily on.

“It is also completely at odds with the new health system reform which aims to bring healthcare services closer to home and to create a more equitable, accessible, holistic, and people-centred system that improves the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

“Equity is fundamentally important for everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand, and regardless of where they work, nurses and healthcare assistants with the same skills, training and expertise should be entitled to the same.

“We have presented a viable, alternative pay equity proposal to the Government and we ask them to urgently consider this.

“Undervaluing the home-based workforce by paying them less will only lead to adverse care outcomes for our vulnerable New Zealanders”, said Ms Gagan.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Health Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Framing The Media Debate


Quite justifiably, TVNZ has got a lot of stick on social media for the bizarre framing it used in last night’s 6pm news bulletin to announce Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s resignation as Director -General of Health. “Love him or loathe him.” were the words with which the TVNZ newsroom chose to commence its report. Love is problematic. But who, apart from the fringe anti-vaxxers, actually loathes Ashley Bloomfield? As Russell Brown pointed out, the framing was indicative of a media tendency to treat the views of a tiny minority as if they were held by half the population...
More>>



 
 


Supreme Court: Judge Among Three Senior Appointments
The Honourable Justice Stephen Kós has been appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court and the Honourable Justice Mark Cooper will replace him as President of the Court of Appeal, Attorney General David Parker announced today... More>>


Government: Clean Car Scheme Races Past 12,000 Rebate Milestone
Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today that the Clean Car rebate scheme has exceeded expectations by already reaching 12,000 approved rebates. “The Clean Car Discount scheme is off to an electric start, helping to get more Kiwis behind the wheel of cheaper electric vehicles... More>>

Government: New Zealand to apply trade sanctions in response to Russian atrocities
As part of the Government’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


Tauranga: By-election Date Announced
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges... More>>


Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 