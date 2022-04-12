Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lived Experience Leads To National Platform And Award Recognition

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: Northland District Health Board

Jason Haitana has a compelling story to share, and he’s not afraid to share it.

As a very young boy, from the age of four to the age of 10, Jason was sexually and physically abused by whānau members. The experience of recovering from abuse to live the life he wanted to live is the basis for the work he now does as Consumer and Family Leader for Mental Health and Addiction Services at Northland DHB.

“My story is not unique, nor is it unexpected,” says Jason. “My experiences left me unable to regulate my emotions in a healthy way, and I suffered from anxiety and depression. I didn’t know how to deal with life. I was suicidal and didn’t know how to have relationships. I started hearing voices and seeing things. Whānau tried to help but didn’t know where the help was that I needed. In 2002 I was admitted to North Shore Hospital. I spent the years following that trying to figure out how to have the life that I wanted and asking, “Why me?”.

“I started to explore who I was and where I came from. I explored my whakapapa and who I belonged to. Without a doubt, being Māori gave me the strength to get through. I then found work as a peer support advisor, and that, in turn, led to my current role.

“Now I am able to work with whānau and say to them, “I once was a boy like your boy”. It gives people hope. I love that four-year-old boy I used to be, and I keep him safe by acknowledging him. I’m all that’s left of him, so I honour him in my work.”

Jason was recently honoured by being nominated by the National Association of Mental Health Service Consumer Advisors (NAMHSCA) – a group that he co-chairs – for the PWC New Zealand Lived Experience Leadership Award at the 2021 HeadFit Awards. This award category recognises an individual with lived experience of neurodiversity, mental illness, or mental distress who has demonstrated leadership by role modelling, reducing stigma, and driving positive mental health conversations.

Jason was subsequently recognised as one of three national finalists in his category and said that speaking with fellow finalist Hannah Young from Parrallax and category winner Michelle Ortega from Fonterra was inspiring. “Hannah was amazing to talk to, and Michelle is young and vibrant and has been through a lot and has a dedication to helping others.”

Reflecting on the experience of the awards process, Jason says that he was left with a real sense that the mental health conversation has well and truly moved away from the “harden up” approach of the past.

“Businesses and organisations from a wide range of sectors were represented at the awards, all of whom genuinely seek solutions to mental health issues. I remember a time when you didn’t talk about these things, and the result of that was that people committed suicide.”

Jason also says that while viewing the online award announcement (delayed and shifted online due to COVID-19), he was able to recognise and acknowledge just how far he has come from his early years growing up in Kaitaia and why it is so important to him to do his mahi in Te Tai Tokerau.

“The work I do in Northland gives me the platform to go into the national space. But I can’t do that without being grounded in my work here. I believe you have to sort your own house out before you sort someone else’s out.

“Being an award finalist has sharpened my sense of purpose. Working in mental health and addictions, we don’t get many pats on the back. So this award finalist recognition is for all of us with lived experience working in mental health. It’s an achievement founded on the group – the team and whānau who have put me there.

“It shows that people with lived experience can achieve some huge milestones for themselves, as I have and continue to do. I’m no John Kirwan, I just want to plod along and be humble. But this award process has opened the door for some really wonderful people to share their experiences with people from other sectors, and that’s a really beautiful thing. Everybody owns mental health, and it’s not just the health sector.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 