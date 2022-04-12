UPDATE - West Coast missing person located deceased
Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 64-year-old man recently reported missing on the West
Coast, last seen in Runanga on March 21, has been located
deceased.
His death is not being considered suspicious and
will be referred to the Coroner.
Our thoughts are with his
family at this sad time.
Police would like to thank Kotuku
Surf and the local rescue helicopter for their
assistance.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position... More>>