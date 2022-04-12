Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Truckies Urged To Take Road Safety Seriously

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Sergeant Steve Murray.

Hawkes Bay Police would like to remind truck drivers of the importance of road safety.

When we're dealing with large, heavy vehicles traveling at speed, the potential for harm is frightening, and drivers can not afford to get complacent. It’s also important to remember trucks have a reduced speed limit of 90 km/hr on the open road.

Drivers need to make sure they get a good night’s sleep, take regular breaks, check their speed, and wear seatbelts.

Fatigued drivers’ reactions are much slower, their ability to concentrate is reduced, and it takes longer to interpret and understand the traffic situation.

We know fatigue is a common factor in crashes that cause serious injury and sometimes death. Police want drivers, especially those behind the wheel of a truck, to remember their responsibility to themselves and everyone else on the road to drive alert and distraction free.

Getting into a heavy motor vehicle does not suddenly make you exempt from rules like wearing seatbelts. We all know wearing your seatbelt means you are less likely to be seriously injured or killed in a crash, so please make it click.

In one incident near Napier last week, a truck was reported to be swerving across the road and involved in several near misses. Police stopped the vehicle and the driver blew an Excess Breath Alcohol reading of over 900 micrograms. The limit for drivers over 20-years-old is 250.

There is one key message for drivers: if you drink alcohol, don’t drive. It’s that simple.

The Easter period is coming up, there will be more traffic on our roads and even more reason to ensure we take extra care with our driving and do not take any unnecessary risks.

All drivers should expect to be stopped by Police at any time.

We want to see everybody taking their safety and the safety of other motorists seriously, to help ensure everyone arrives alive.

