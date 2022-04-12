Fatal Crash, Gisborne
Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A cyclist involved in a collision with a car in Gisborne
yesterday has died early this morning.
The man passed
away in hospital, following the collision on Matawai Road
shortly before 6pm yesterday.
The circumstances of the
crash remain under
investigation.
