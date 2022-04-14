Responding with Resilience: The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award with a difference

Covid hasn’t meant the Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award needed to pause – far from it. Throughout it all, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award has and will continue to focus on challenging young people to dream big and discover their potential.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award has always prioritised the health and safety of its community, and during Covid has adapted the requirements and updated the Award activities to align with Government guidelines.

However, we believe that our participants should still be able to continue their journeys despite limitations in their environment, and to that end the Award has worked diligently to ensure there are still many innovative, exciting, and engaging opportunities available to our rangatira to learn, grow, and develop.

The latest Social Impact Analysis Research has highlighted how successfully the Award community has navigated these Covid times, and how this has had significant positive impacts for communities both within the Award and throughout New Zealand.

To enable our participants to continue with the Award in this period of flux and change, many of our Covid 19 adaptions will be in place until 31st December 2022.

To find out more about what adaptations will continue please check out our website. To learn more about what our participants have been doing during Covid please contact us for more details.We will continue to provide updates, and showcase ideas on our social media: Facebook and Instagram

