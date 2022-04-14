March's Life-Saving Missions - Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew undertook 79 life-saving missions over the month of March, including 52 inter-hospital transfers, 10 medical events, 2 rescues, 11 rural or farm related incidents and 4 motor vehicle accidents. Spotted in the likes of Paeroa, Thames, Taumarunui and Whangamata, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter carried out 39% more missions in March compared to February, providing often time-critical care to patients in need across the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel and surrounding areas.

March began with a mission to Ngaruawahia for a man in his 60’s who had sustained minor injuries when his vehicle rolled down a valley. Thankfully the man was ejected out of the vehicle before it rolled down to the bottom of the valley. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further assessment.

That weekend, on Sunday, March 6, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tokoroa for a teenage boy who had sustained an arm injury in a Go Karting accident. The patient was flown, with his mother alongside him, to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday, March 8, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waiheke Island for a woman in her 30’s who was experiencing maternity difficulties. The onboard crew flew the patient to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, March 12 the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tatuanui for a woman in her 50’s who had fallen from a motorbike. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. The next day, the helicopter was tasked to Mount Pirongia for a patient in their 30’s who had sustained leg injuries. The patient was winched from their location and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

A motor vehicle accident on SH27, near Tatuanui on Saturday, March 26, led to the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew assisting a man in his 40’s who had sustained serious injuries. The patient was RSI’d (Rapid Sequence Intubation) and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The month of March ended with a mission to Hampton Downs on Wednesday, March 30, for a man in his 50’s who had sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident. The patient was RSI’d (Rapid Sequence Intubation) and airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

