Don’t Get Caught On The Hop With Your Easter Travel

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 5:24 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

If the Easter holiday weekend has caught you - and your travel plans - on the hop, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has you covered.

National Journey Manager Helen Harris says Waka Kotahi has pulled together the key things to be aware of on state highways across the country in one place, to ensure people have the information they need to have a great Easter on the road, no matter where they’re going.

“Most work stops before busy holiday travel periods like the Easter and Anzac Day long weekends to minimise disruption to people’s journeys. However, there is still a lot going on in certain parts of our state highway network.

“Traffic management, such as temporary speed limits, signs and cones, is used to alert road users to a change in the road conditions or to works ahead. Please take notice, adhere to the relevant speed limits and follow the directions of any traffic management staff and signs – it’s all there to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable Easter.”

Ms Harris also encouraged people to visit the Waka Kotahi Holiday Journeys planner tool, which shows predicted traffic conditions for popular routes across the country during the Easter period, based on travel patterns from previous years.

Northland

Holiday Journey Hotspots:

- State Highway 1 - Kawakawa (South of Paihia/Bay of Islands)

- State Highway 1 – Whangarei

Auckland

Holiday Journey Hotspots:

- State Highway 1 - between Puhoi and Wellsford

- State Highway 1 - Manukau to Bombay

Other:

- State Highway 1, central motorway junction - All northbound lanes will be closed at night between the Wellesley Street off-ramp (exit 429) and the State Highway 16 link on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 April to replace a damaged section of bridge joint (see: Northbound lanes closed on SH1 in central motorway junction this Thursday)

Bay of Plenty

Holiday Journey Hotspots:

- State Highway 2 between Paeroa and Waihi

- State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Katikati

- State Highway 29 over the Kaimai ranges

Waikato

Holiday Journey Hotspots:

- State Highway 1 between Tīrau and Karāpiro

- State Highway 2 between Pokeno and Maramarua

- State Highway 25 around Tairua

Other:

- State Highway 1B Puketaha – State Highway 1B east of Hamilton is temporarily closed at the southern end of Telephone Road, detour via Holland Road, Waverley Road and Seddon Road (see: SH1B east of Hamilton closed, detour in place)

Central North Island

Holiday Journey Hotspots:

- Manawatū-Whanganui: State Highway 2 - Norsewood between Hastings and Woodville

- Taranaki: State Highway 3 - Mount Messenger

Other:

- State Highway 2, Bayview, Napier – Road resurfacing improvement works (see: Hop to it: Plan ahead before you bounce this Easter)

- State Highway 35, Tairāwhiti – Overnight closures (7pm-7am) will remain in place on SH35 between Tokomaru Bay and Te Puia Springs, following the March weather event. Contractors are working through the impacts of Cyclone Fili and people are advised to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website for up-to-date information.

Wellington/Wairarapa

Holiday Journey Hotspots:

  • Wellington: State Highway 1, Kapiti Coast between Peka Peka and Otaki
  • Wellington: State Highway 2, Remutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston

Te Wai Pounamu/South Island

Holiday Journey Hotspots:

  • Christchurch to Picton: State Highway 1 – Waipara
  • Dunedin/Christchurch to Queenstown – State Highway 6

Other:

Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough highways are single lane with traffic lights and 30km/h in places due to storm repairs:

  • State Highway 65 Shenandoah Highway and State Highway 6 Murchison
  • State Highway 6 Whangamoas forestry area between Nelson and Marlborough
  • Marlborough local roads and the Sounds – check access at: bit.ly/CDEM-Map

Because predicted travel times can change based on traffic incidents, weather, driver behaviour or changes in COVID-19 alert levels, people are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website for real-time travel information, traffic cameras, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures before they leave home.

“Wherever you’re heading this long weekend, please allow plenty of time. You’re on holiday, there’s no need to rush.

“Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads. Be patient with those who may be traveling on unfamiliar roads.

“Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely, and take regular breaks to stay alert.”

