Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Invasive Predators Find Their Niche

Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Landcare Research

‘Stay in your lane, there’s enough to go around’ seems to be the talk among New Zealand’s top three introduced predator species.

Recent research published by Patrick Garvey, Al Glen and Roger Pech in the journal Ecological Applications shows feral cats, ferrets and stoats coexist, despite competing aggressively for the same resources. As a collective, these predators were active through a 24-hour cycle and across different environments competing for invasive prey, such as rabbits and rodents, an abundant resource in agricultural landscapes, but with each exploiting their own niche

Cats, which were active day and night and in all productive habitats, took the lion’s share of resources and appeared to prefer a diet of rodents in forests to rabbits in pasture. Stoats worked the day shift but not in patches of the landscape where cats were active. Ferrets hunted underground at night when their prey was most vulnerable.

The study was undertaken over three seasons at two farmland sites in Hawke’s Bay of predominately grazed pasture with scrub patches of mānuka and kānuka at higher elevations and broadleaf woodland at lower elevations. The sites were 15km apart and had no recent history of predator control. Trail cameras were deployed around the sites and loaded with fresh rabbit meat and ferret odour as a social lure.

Dr Garvey says understanding the interactions between species is a way to determine the timing, extent and risks of pest-removal strategies so they are effective.

“The New Zealand government recently adopted an ambitious goal to eradicate stoats, ship rats and possums (Trichosurus vulpecula) from the entire country by 2050. But our study revealed the complex dynamics in invasive communities, where the removal of one community member may benefit another.

“Where complex interactions between native and introduced biota occur at landscape scales, upsetting the established equilibrium can have unforeseen impacts,” he says.

For example, removing the larger predators could lead to the rise of smaller predators, while removing introduced prey could cause predators to eat more native fauna.

This was shown when the ferrets and cats were removed by professional trappers so the researchers could understand how changes in community structure might benefit the smaller predator. “Within 6 months, stoats went from being undetected to the most common invasive predator at the site, appearing at productive patches formerly occupied by the dominant competitors,” says Dr Garvey.

“Our research shows selectively removing a portion of the invasive community from a network of interacting species requires an understanding of changing spatial and temporal relationships to prevent undesirable outcomes.”

For instance, while cats might be useful at suppressing stoats, which would then reduce the pressure on the native species such as cavity nesting birds like the rifleman or saddleback, this wouldn’t compensate for the direct negative impacts that cats inflict generally on native species.

“Interspecific competition needs to be considered in any management plan, because controlling all New Zealand's invasive mammals without unexpected and potentially adverse impacts remains a serious challenge.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Landcare Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The MIQ Memo And France’s Elections


One word has largely been missing from the coverage of the MoH advice about MIQ: Omicron. The relevant memo was written in November. It was referring to the Delta outbreak and to the relative incidence of the Delta variant in the community as opposed to it coming over the border, given the high numbers or double-vaxxed travellers. The flawed assumption behind the “it took four months until MIQ requirements began to be phased out” is that MIQ facilities could have been closed overnight...
More>>



 
 


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


National: Russian Ambassador Needs To Go
The Russian Ambassador’s continued presence in New Zealand is increasingly untenable with the ongoing atrocities in Ukraine and the Russian Embassy’s spreading of disinformation... More>>

Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>



Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 