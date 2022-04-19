Auckland Pride Announces Festival Dates For 2023 Pride Month, Re-launches Year-round Platform Of Events The Queer Agenda

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Auckland Pride

The Auckland Pride Festival is set to return reinvigorated and defiant as ever as Pride Month will once again take over Tāmaki Makaurau in February 2023. Auckland will light up in rainbow between 1 - 26 February 2023 as the global spotlight falls on Oceania for Pride early next year.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring our communities back together after too long apart” says Auckland Pride Executive Director, Max Tweedie. “We’re excited to be in the planning stages already for the delivery of next year’s Festival, which will take place under a new strategic plan with a re-imagined vision for our communities and for our organisation. With a fresh vision and team, we’re looking forward to delivering a spectacular Festival.”

“While we couldn’t deliver the festival for 2022 in its entirety, we are so proud that we could revise the delivery of most of the public programming of our inaugural takatāpui festival Te Tīmatanga into digital delivery”. says Auckland Pride Creative Director, Elyssia Wilson-Heti. “Reflecting on 2022, we’re excited to reimagine, revise and refine how we produce the 2023 Pride Festival to better suit the needs and wants of our community, partners and artists”.

Auckland Pride is also excited for the return of The Queer Agenda, its year-round platform for queer events in Tāmaki Makaurau. With the postponement of several events originally scheduled to take place during the 2022 Pride Festival, The Queer Agenda will become their new home - along with the many other queer events that will take place in Tāmaki Makaurau throughout the year.

The Queer Agenda creates a unified calendar for community and visitors alike to connect and experience the best of what Tāmaki Makaurau has to offer. Supporting event organisers, venues, and artists, The Queer Agenda will provide audiences with a fantastic offering of year-round activities as live events return to our stages and screens across Auckland.

The 2023 Auckland Pride Festival will run 1 - 26 February 2023.

