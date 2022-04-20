Surf Lifesaving Patrols In Northern Region End For The Season

Easter weekend has marked the end of the 2021-2022 patrol season by Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR).

Over an exceptionally busy season, lifeguards across the region saved a total of 402 lives, with an additional 591 assisted to safety. This is more than double the previous season, which saw 187 lifesaving rescues and 335 assists.

21,259 preventative actions were taken this season, stopping 133,238 people at northern beaches from getting into trouble. Guards attended to 144 major first aids and 478 minor first aids, with 187 searches conducted and 125 callouts. The season amounted to 86,404 volunteer hours worked.

SLSNR Chief Executive Officer Matt Williams was full of praise for the guards who put in more than 86,000 volunteer hours to keep beachgoers safe. “Our lifeguards have performed some incredible preventative actions this season. We know how hard they have been working to keep kiwis safe over a busy summer, so want to let them know our gratitude,” he says.

But he urged the public to remain vigilant in and around the water as the patrol season concludes. “After the busy Easter weekend, we would also like to emphasise the importance of making safe decisions at beaches throughout the rest of Autumn,” he says.

“Be sure to watch out for rip currents that can carry you away from shore, be smart around rocks, don’t overestimate your ability in the water, and never swim or surf alone.

“If you spot anyone in trouble in the water call 111, and ask police for the Surf Lifeguards. This will activate the local Search and Rescue squad.”

Busy Easter Weekend

The long weekend saw great weather in many spots around the Northern Region, with lifeguards responding to a number of serious incidents during the last volunteer patrols of the season.

Friday 15 April 2022

Moderate headcounts were reported on Good Friday with a steady flow of incidents across the region.

Ruakākā saved the life of a beachgoer thanks to the incredibly fast thinking of the lifeguard team. The Ruakākā Ski Rescue Watercraft (RWC) was conducting a roaming patrol heading south towards Waipu Cove and spotted a surfer signalling for assistance. The surfer was supporting a male patient on their board, who appeared unconscious and non-responsive. The RWC operator, crewperson and surfer worked together to transfer the patient to the sled and raced back to shore. Guards carried the patient ashore to perform a primary medical assessment, ascertaining the patient was at an altered level of consciousness. Additional guards provided oxygen and first-aid before a rescue helicopter arrived on scene, transporting the patient to hospital. Paramedics on scene noted that the actions taken by guards were lifesaving.

Raglan and Whangārei Heads both performed one minor first-aid each, while Mangawhai Heads rescued six people stuck in a rip.

Kariaotahi initiated a search for a missing person outside of patrol hours, with assistance from Police land-based assets and the Eagle helicopter, with the Kariaotahi Search and Rescue Squad also activated to assist with the search. The missing person was located by guards on scene.

Statistics – Friday 15 April 2022

No. of people rescued 0 No. of people assisted 0 No. of major first aids 1 No. of minor first aids 3 No. of searches 1 No. of preventatives 63 No. involved 984 No. of peak head count 3316 No. of hours worked 799

Saturday 16 April 2022

A sunny day around the region on Saturday.

Waipū Cove responded to a jet ski drifting out by the river mouth with two people on board, but were stood down after the passengers were found well. Waipū guards also responded to a major first-aid with two patients who fell on the rocks with multiple lacerations. The patients made their own way to hospital after guards dressed the wounds.

Murwai performed one search for a young boy who was found on the beach.

Ōmaha responded to a patient with an ankle injury.

Kariaotahi assisted two patients, and Raglan assisted one.

Statistics – Saturday 16 April 2022

No. of people rescued 1 No. of people assisted 4 No. of major first aids 3 No. of minor first aids 0 No. of searches 1 No. of preventatives 68 No. involved 649 No. of peak head count 3098 No. of hours worked 7825

Sunday 17 April 2022

A very busy day across the region.

Ōrewa patrol responded to an incident with a kayaker in distress off fisherman’s rock. The patrol deployed one Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) and Red Beach Search and Rescue Squad assisted on the Ōrewa Ski. All assets were stood down after the kayaker made it safely to shore.

Piha attended to a patient with a dislocated shoulder, escorting the patient to the Piha First-Aid Room. An ambulance was called and ambulance staff relocated the shoulder on site.

Whangārei Heads, Mangawhai Heads and Kariaotahi also all had one rescue on Saturday. Bethells assisted two patients and Raglan assisted one patient.

Statistics – Sunday 17 April 2022

No. of people rescued 5 No. of people assisted 3 No. of major first aids 1 No. of minor first aids 0 No. of searches 0 No. of preventatives 67 No. involved 456 No. of peak head count 2332 No. of hours worked 850

Monday 18 April 2022

Poor weather across the North Island resulted in very low numbers on beaches with only one club dealing with an incident.

Raglan was by far the busiest beach on a very quiet day, attending one minor first-aid and one assist involving a male surfer who was sucked far offshore in a rip. The male was returned to shore in an IRB.

Statistics – Monday 18 April 2022

No. of people rescued 0 No. of people assisted 1 No. of major first aids 0 No. of minor first aids 1 No. of searches 0 No. of preventatives 33 No. involved 307 No. of peak head count 446 No. of hours worked 670

Statistics – Easter Weekend

No. of people rescued 6 No. of people assisted 8 No. of major first aids 5 No. of minor first aids 4 No. of searches 2 No. of preventatives 231 No. involved 2396 No. of peak head count 9192 No. of hours worked 3144

