DHBs Congratulate Local Providers’ Leadership In New Locality Model

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs today welcomed the news that Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Tū Ora Compass Health PHO have been announced as key partners in the new locality approach for how healthcare will be delivered in Porirua.

“Our 2DHBs have had the privilege of working alongside both Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Tū Ora Compass Health PHO, and have seen the positive impact that they have brought to the communities they serve,” said 2DHB Chief Executive Fionnagh Dougan.

Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Tū Ora Compass Health, and the 2DHBs are longstanding partners who have worked together for many years to support and improve the health of communities across the region.

These partnerships have been particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic and were instrumental in the high vaccination rates achieved across Greater Wellington.

“Our 2DHBs have long recognised the value and importance of a locality model for healthcare. We already work in partnership with community leaders and providers to deliver locally coordinated services for the localities we identified for our region – Kāpiti, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Porirua and Wellington.

“As we become part of Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority we will continue our existing programme of work to provide ‘place-based’ services across our region, both in a community setting and in our hospitals.

We look forward to providing ongoing support to Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Tū Ora – along with our other valued partners – to create thriving and healthy communities that enable equitable outcomes in Porirua and other localities across Greater Wellington.”

Further information is available here.

