Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

DHBs Congratulate Local Providers’ Leadership In New Locality Model

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 11:14 am
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs today welcomed the news that Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Tū Ora Compass Health PHO have been announced as key partners in the new locality approach for how healthcare will be delivered in Porirua.

“Our 2DHBs have had the privilege of working alongside both Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Tū Ora Compass Health PHO, and have seen the positive impact that they have brought to the communities they serve,” said 2DHB Chief Executive Fionnagh Dougan.

Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Tū Ora Compass Health, and the 2DHBs are longstanding partners who have worked together for many years to support and improve the health of communities across the region.

These partnerships have been particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic and were instrumental in the high vaccination rates achieved across Greater Wellington.

“Our 2DHBs have long recognised the value and importance of a locality model for healthcare. We already work in partnership with community leaders and providers to deliver locally coordinated services for the localities we identified for our region – Kāpiti, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, Porirua and Wellington.

“As we become part of Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority we will continue our existing programme of work to provide ‘place-based’ services across our region, both in a community setting and in our hospitals.

We look forward to providing ongoing support to Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Tū Ora – along with our other valued partners – to create thriving and healthy communities that enable equitable outcomes in Porirua and other localities across Greater Wellington.”

Further information is available here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Capital and Coast District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


Inflation at 6.9% is a bad sign of the rising cost of living, and hidden within the headline numbers are some even grislier figures. As CTU economist Craig Renney has pointed out: Food prices rose nearly 7%, led by fruit and vegetables which rose 17%. Meat rose 7.2%. The price of 91 fuel rose 8.7% even after the effects of the recent cut in duty. The cost of local authority rates increased by 7.5%. These are all unavoidable costs for many New Zealanders and hit those with the lowest incomes hardest...
More>>



 
 


Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>



Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>


Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 