Where Whānau Can Get Boosted And Tamariki Vaccinated This Anzac Weekend

There are multiple pop-ups happening over the long weekend across Tāmaki Makaurau where whānau aged 16 and over can get their booster dose and their tamariki aged 5 to 11 immunised against COVID-19.

See below for further details on Saturday’s pop-up events, which can also be found at vaccinateforauckland.nz

· Samoa Tutu Fa'atasi - Southmall , Sat 23 Apr, 8:30am-4:30pm, Cnr Northcrest Road and Marich Road

· Tokaikolo Tongan Drive Through, Sat 23 Apr, 10am-4pm, 148 Coronation Road, Māngere

· Piringatahi Marae, Sat 23 Apr, 9am-3pm, 19 Luckens Road, West Harbour

· Papakura Street Chats - Pop Up, Sat 23 Apr, 10am-1pm, Corner of Wairoa Road and Arimu Road.

· Papakura Street Chats - Pop Up, Sat 23 Apr, 2pm-5pm, Smiths Ave Reserve

· Māngere Street Chats - Pop Up, Sat 23 Apr, 11am-1pm, Ashgrove Reserve, Corner of Ashgrove Road and Ilford Crescent, Māngere

· Māngere Street Chats - Pop Up, Sat 23 Apr, 1:30pm-3:30pm, Imrie Avenue Reserve, Imrie Ave, Māngere

· Piringatahi Marae, Mon 25 Apr, 9am-3pm, 19 Luckens Road, West Harbour

People can also walk in or drive up to a number of community vaccination centres - their operating hours are listed on our website: www.vaccinateforauckland.nz

People can also book in with GPs and walk in at most pharmacies – all of which have their operating hours listed on the Healthpoint website. There are currently more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city. Individual bookings are available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

