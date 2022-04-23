Whanganui Serious Assault: Witnesses Sought
Saturday, 23 April 2022, 1:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man is in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital
today after an alleged serious assault in Whanganui early
this morning.
Police were called to the vicinity of
Victoria Avenue and Taupo Quay at about 2am after reports
the man had been assaulted.
As a result, a 23-year-old
man was located nearby and taken into custody.
Charges
are being considered.
Police are appealing to anyone
who may have witnessed the assault to come forward and speak
with us.
Information can be provided via 105, quoting
event number P050338254.
Information can also be
provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
