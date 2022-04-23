Whanganui Serious Assault: Witnesses Sought

A man is in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital today after an alleged serious assault in Whanganui early this morning.

Police were called to the vicinity of Victoria Avenue and Taupo Quay at about 2am after reports the man had been assaulted.

As a result, a 23-year-old man was located nearby and taken into custody.

Charges are being considered.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault to come forward and speak with us.

Information can be provided via 105, quoting event number P050338254.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

