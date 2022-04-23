Road Closure – Western Hills Drive, Whangarei - Northland

There are road closures in place at the intersection of Western Hills Drive and Douglas Street, Whangarei while emergency services respond to a serious crash.

The crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle was reported at 9.30am.

Indications are that one person has been seriously injured, and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

© Scoop Media

