Road Closure – Western Hills Drive, Whangarei - Northland
Saturday, 23 April 2022, 1:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
There are road closures in place at the intersection of
Western Hills Drive and Douglas Street, Whangarei while
emergency services respond to a serious crash.
The
crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle was reported at
9.30am.
Indications are that one person has been
seriously injured, and the Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
The road is blocked and diversions are in
place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect
delays.
