Tangoio Falls Track Closed By Landslide

A slip on the Tangoio Falls track in Hawke’s Bay has led to the temporary closure of the track.

The Tangoio Falls track from White Pine Bush Carpark heading south to the lookout is closed due to the landslide, where fallen trees and other track damage has made the track unsafe.

The viewing platform at Tangoio Falls is also closed due to a slip beside it.

Hawke’s Bay District Manager, Tryphena Cracknell, says people should not use this structure while DOC is looking into the nature of this slip.

“Tangoio Falls is a really popular local walk,” says Tryphena. “While it is disappointing that we have had to close the viewing platform, visitor safety is the most important thing.

“Recent weather events have caused several slips around Hawke’s Bay, and we advise walkers to wear good footwear and take extra care.”

DOC is working on alternative ways to enable safe viewing of the falls.

The track heading North from Tangoio Falls Carpark, approximately 800m, remains open.

For more information and updates as they happen, visit the Tangoio Falls Scenic Reserve page on the DOC website.

