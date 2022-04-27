Call For Hastings Heroes Nominations

Many people have gone above and beyond for others to help them through the impact of COVID-19 in recent months, and Hastings District Council wants to recognise their efforts.

This month the Hastings Heroes campaign was launched, a way to thank and acknowledge those every day superstars who have made a difference in the community.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said that whether it was helping out a neighbour or whānau or the wider community, this kind of support can mean so much to those who might be struggling.

“There’s many people in Hastings who have been quietly keeping the community spirit alive in their own unique ways, even small things which mean a lot, and that is amazing to see and hear about.

“We want to know who these people are so we can let them know they are appreciated.”

If you have a Hastings Hero, let us know if you think they’re deserving of being acknowledged.

Head to the Hastings District Council website at https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/covid-19/hastings-heroes/ to make a nomination.

