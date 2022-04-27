Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vigil For Ukraine - Dunedin, Thursday 7:30 PM, The Lower Octagon

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 11:56 am
Press Release: Vigil For Ukraine

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 7:30 PM

Dunedin, The Octagon | St Pauls Cathedral if it is raining

Councillor Marie Laufiso, Brandon Johnstone, Peter Matheson and Heinke Sommer-Matheson, members of Ukrainian Community in Dunedin organise the Vigil for Ukraine in Dunedin to commemorate all innocent victims who lost their lives, health, relatives, and homes in Ukraine. Organisers expect 500-1000 people to come to light their candles in solidarity with Ukrainians.

Speakers: Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins, Councillor Marie Laufiso, Olha Viazenko on behalf of Ukrainians, Peter Matheson. Musicians playing in support of Ukraine: Heleen du Plessis (cello), Heike Cebulla-Elder (please check the surname) (flute/clarinet), Karola Gaede Franklyn (pipes). Donations will be collected to provide necessary support for those arriving in Aotearoa New Zealand after fleeing the invasion and brutality in Ukraine.

All around 4 AM local time on February 24 Russian forces started the invasion of Ukraine. During the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian authorities were accused of carrying out wartime actions, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, in violation of international law. There were allegations of forced deportations of thousands of civilians from Russian-occupied Mariupol to Russia, sexual assaults and rapes and deliberate killing of Ukrainian civilians by members of the Russian forces. Ukrainian forces say they have found mass graves and evidence of civilians who have been shot with their feet and hands bound.

From 24 February 2022 to midnight on 20 April 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 5,264 civilian casualties – 2,345 killed and 2,919 injured – as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This included: a total of 2,345 killed (703 men, 429 women, 44 girls, and 63 boys, as well as 70 children and 1,036 adults whose sex is yet unknown). A total of 2,919 injured (339 men, 271 women, 61 girls, and 66 boys, as well as 158 children and 2,024 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, grain futures such as for wheat, corn, and soybean have already increased. Countries already grappling with crisis and widespread food insecurity such as Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria are particularly at risk of hunger. Essential food prices were already increasing globally because of disruptions in the food supply chain. The risk of nuclear use is higher than it has been since the end of the Cold War.

