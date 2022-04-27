Work Has Started On A West Coast Renewable Energy Strategy

The second priority project from the recently launched Te Whanaketanga Te Tai Poutini West Coast Strategy 2050 is now underway.

The Renewable Energy Solutions project aims to unlock the potential within our Region by developing a comprehensive Te Tai Poutini Renewable Energy Rautaki (strategy) with a roadmap for implementation.

An Energy Action Steering Group has been formed from regional stakeholders and following a tender process a highly regarded team from EnviroStrat has been contracted to develop the strategy and roadmap.

The overarching economic development strategy, Te Whanaketanga 2050, was launched in February 2022 and set out the region’s shared vision for improving the lives of all residents. An Action Plan that details the priority projects for 2022 - 2024 has also been created and the mahi has begun.

The Renewable Energy Solutions project aims to identify and advance opportunities in a range of energy opportunities in Te Tai Poutini with a focus on viable outcomes that create jobs.

EnviroStrat is a multidisciplinary organisation including sector experts from environmental engineering, technology, economics and investment disciplines. The team is already familiar with the West Coast having worked on other projects in the region within the minerals sector.

Jo Birnie, Development West Coast’s Economic Development Manager, says It is exciting to be up and running with this first project due for completion in August this year.

“We have provided EnviroStrat with as much information and research that we can gather from previous ventures and all will be revised within the context of the current energy landscape. Rather than focus on the merits of distinct projects the strategy will take a wider regional economic perspective and report on what will be the best solutions for the Region going forward.”

Joseph Stuart, Project lead at EnviroStrat says “An opportunity exists to harness the West Coast’s (and New Zealand’s) energy resource, skills, infrastructure and to consider industrial and energy development opportunities in a holistic manner, to sustainably grow the economy and accelerate the regional and national low-emissions transition.”

“EnviroStrat is excited to have the opportunity to support a wider Kaupapa for the West Coast to lower emissions leveraging the West Coast’s energy expertise, facilities, industries, and resources, adopting a fuel agnostic perspective, a just transitions philosophy and consideration of future transitional pathways.”

EnviroStrat personnel will be contacting stakeholders in the coming week and a first introduction meeting is scheduled for 11 May 2022 in Greymouth.

