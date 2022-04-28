Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Eagle Protect CEO Steve Ardagh Lands Spot On Momentum Summit’s MO100 Impact Ranking

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Eagle Protect

CEO Steve Ardagh

Eagle Protect, the world’s only B Corp™ certified disposable glove and clothing specialist, is proud to announce that CEO Steve Ardagh was ranked No. 40 out of 100 CEOs in Momentum Summit’s 2022 MO100 Impact Ranking. The list spotlights CEOs who focus on positive environmental and social change through leadership at the private companies they run.

Partnering with Big Path Capital (“Big Path”) and BackBay Communications, the MO 100 list ranks CEOs using a calculated “Force for Good” score. The score considers the company’s revenue, growth via revenue growth rates and its positive impact through the B Impact Score. These calculations and more allow the MO team to recognize some of the most deserving visionary leaders in business today.

“It is an incredible honour for me and for the entire Eagle Protect team to be recognized not only for our strong revenue but also for the environmental impact our company has made,” said Ardagh. “Eagle Protect has always put the safety of our customers and our products at the forefront of our business, no matter what. To have our values recognized on a national scale alongside these other amazing leaders is a commendable distinction.”

The win portends a strong start for Eagle Protect in 2022. Earlier this year, the company was recognized as a winner in the global Real Leaders Impact Awards, which highlight the world’s top companies who strive to make the world a better place. The judges selected 200 global companies, singling them out for success based on issues such as environmental impact, sustainability, and business growth. Eagle Protect was ranked No. 100 in their category, alongside other high-profile companies such as CVS, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

About Eagle Protect

Eagle Protect was founded in New Zealand in 2006 by Steve Ardagh and Lynda Ronaldson, whose purpose has focused on the responsible sourcing of quality products to ensure customer safety and impact reduction, ultimately mitigating customers’ risk. Since its founding, the company has grown rapidly to supply 80 percent of the primary food processing industry in New Zealand with responsibly sourced disposable gloves and protective clothing. After successfully tackling challenges faced by the New Zealand food industry, Ardagh and his team relocated to California in January 2016, with the intent of bringing Eagle Protect’s advanced technological approach and philosophy around the supply of single-use gloves to the US food industry. For more information, please visit www.eagleprotect.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Eagle Protect on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Parker’s Tax Plan And Musk’s Twitter Purchase


Such is our devotion to the ordinary Kiwi battler, we ruthlessly tax the wages they earn and the stuff they buy, while letting people who amass wealth from speculative investment (and stash it in trusts) to go on their merry way, largely untroubled by the tax department. In the latest round of this dance of injustice, Inland Revenue has been told by its Minister to go forth and gather more robust data on the sources, extent, and locations of personal wealth in this country. In oh… Maybe five years or so, a Tax Principles Tax will have enshrined the findings...
More>>



 
 

Government: Supporting Communities To Prepare For Climate Impacts
From today New Zealanders can have their say on a proposed National Adaptation Plan to help communities across the country adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change... More>>

David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 