Eagle Protect CEO Steve Ardagh Lands Spot On Momentum Summit’s MO100 Impact Ranking

CEO Steve Ardagh

Eagle Protect, the world’s only B Corp™ certified disposable glove and clothing specialist, is proud to announce that CEO Steve Ardagh was ranked No. 40 out of 100 CEOs in Momentum Summit’s 2022 MO100 Impact Ranking. The list spotlights CEOs who focus on positive environmental and social change through leadership at the private companies they run.

Partnering with Big Path Capital (“Big Path”) and BackBay Communications, the MO 100 list ranks CEOs using a calculated “Force for Good” score. The score considers the company’s revenue, growth via revenue growth rates and its positive impact through the B Impact Score. These calculations and more allow the MO team to recognize some of the most deserving visionary leaders in business today.

“It is an incredible honour for me and for the entire Eagle Protect team to be recognized not only for our strong revenue but also for the environmental impact our company has made,” said Ardagh. “Eagle Protect has always put the safety of our customers and our products at the forefront of our business, no matter what. To have our values recognized on a national scale alongside these other amazing leaders is a commendable distinction.”

The win portends a strong start for Eagle Protect in 2022. Earlier this year, the company was recognized as a winner in the global Real Leaders Impact Awards, which highlight the world’s top companies who strive to make the world a better place. The judges selected 200 global companies, singling them out for success based on issues such as environmental impact, sustainability, and business growth. Eagle Protect was ranked No. 100 in their category, alongside other high-profile companies such as CVS, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

About Eagle Protect

Eagle Protect was founded in New Zealand in 2006 by Steve Ardagh and Lynda Ronaldson, whose purpose has focused on the responsible sourcing of quality products to ensure customer safety and impact reduction, ultimately mitigating customers’ risk. Since its founding, the company has grown rapidly to supply 80 percent of the primary food processing industry in New Zealand with responsibly sourced disposable gloves and protective clothing. After successfully tackling challenges faced by the New Zealand food industry, Ardagh and his team relocated to California in January 2016, with the intent of bringing Eagle Protect’s advanced technological approach and philosophy around the supply of single-use gloves to the US food industry. For more information, please visit www.eagleprotect.co.nz.

