Wayne Brown Responds To Pre-election Report
Friday, 29 April 2022, 5:32 am
Press Release: Wayne Brown
Auckland Council Pre-Election Report : “Out of Touch
and Out of Control”
The release of the Auckland
Council pre-election report shows how out of touch and out
of control the organization has become. Says Wayne Brown,
Candidate for Auckland Mayor
“The report states in
the opening paragraphs that Auckland has severe problems
with infrastructure, something most Aucklanders will agree
with.
“However, the top priorities listed for action
are climate change, inequality, and financial
instability.
“Aucklanders have been clear that they
want the Council fixed - back to the efficient delivery of
core services.
“Senior Council officers seem more
interested in the global conference circuit, than the hard
work of fixing Auckland infrastructure and getting value for
ratepayers.
“One bright spot is an admission that it
is not making progress on improving Council
finances.
“Auckland Council needs a no-nonsense
Mayor to drag them back to core priorities and stop the
wasteful
expenditure.
