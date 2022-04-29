Youths caught breaking into vehicles in Kāpiti

Six young people, the youngest aged 12, are expected to be referred to Youth Aid following a series of vehicles being broken into and stolen in Kāpiti.

Police received several calls from the public between around 12:15am and 1:15am this morning, reporting youths interfering with vehicles in the Waikanae Beach area.

The young people were disturbed and fled in two vehicles.

Police located the vehicles a short time later, one on Titoki Road and another on Heperi Street.

Three young people fled each vehicle on foot, before they were arrested by Police.

Two were 12 years old, two were 13, one was 15 and one was 16.

Kāpiti-Mana Area Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson has praised the work of Police staff in locating the young people, and also the members of the public who called Police.

Inspector Thompson says the age of these young people is a real worry, and she echoes recent commentary around this being a wider community issue.

“I’m aware that the recent spate of vehicle thefts is something our Kāpiti community are really concerned about.

“It’s not an issue Police can address alone. We need all of our whānau and community to wrap themselves around vulnerable young people to steer them towards better outcomes,” she says.



