Police ask Richmond residents to check properties

Invercargill Police investigating the death of Chad Parekura on Don Street last week are asking those in the Richmond area to please check their properties.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird says it is thought an item of interest may have been disposed of in this area.

"Specifically, we're hoping to locate a knife, which is thought to be 20-30cm long.

"Finding this item would greatly assist our investigation, so if you live on the block bound by Lorn St, Yarrow St, Tay St and Lithgow St, please do take a look.

"Anyone using the sports fields and facilities in this area is also asked to keep an eye out."

Anyone who finds a knife matching this description should not touch it and instead call Police immediately on 105 and quote file number 220429/9172.

The second victim has now been discharged from hospital and continues to recover at home.

Enquiries to establish the full events that occurred on the evening of Mr Parekura's death are ongoing.

