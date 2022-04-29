Police ask Richmond residents to check properties
Friday, 29 April 2022, 4:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Invercargill Police investigating the death of Chad
Parekura on Don Street last week are asking those in the
Richmond area to please check their
properties.
Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird says
it is thought an item of interest may have been disposed of
in this area.
"Specifically, we're hoping to locate a
knife, which is thought to be 20-30cm long.
"Finding
this item would greatly assist our investigation, so if you
live on the block bound by Lorn St, Yarrow St, Tay St and
Lithgow St, please do take a look.
"Anyone using the
sports fields and facilities in this area is also asked to
keep an eye out."
Anyone who finds a knife matching
this description should not touch it and instead call Police
immediately on 105 and quote file number
220429/9172.
The second victim has now been discharged
from hospital and continues to recover at
home.
Enquiries to establish the full events that
occurred on the evening of Mr Parekura's death are
ongoing.
