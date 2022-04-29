Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whanganui & Partners Event Funding Opens

Friday, 29 April 2022, 10:42 pm
Press Release: Whanganui and Partners

Whanganui is in a great position to re-establish its busy events schedule and economic development agency Whanganui & Partners is ready to back inspired organisers with support and funding.

The region’s events are enjoyed by the local community, visitors and businesses. Jonathan Sykes, who oversees Whanganui & Partners’ marketing and events functions, says supporting local events is fundamentally important to the agency.

Funding applications for events taking place between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023 are open until June 3, 2022.

“Events have a hugely positive impact on our city and give it a distinct life and flavour. Whanganui has a lot of excellent regular events it is renowned for, and we also have plenty of creative and motivated people with the initiative to develop new ideas.

“We want to hear from both of those groups, and we are also interested in applications from out-of-town organisers who might want to hold an event in Whanganui.”

He said events like last week’s NZ Boxing Champs and this week’s HoopNation Junior Showcase bring hundreds of spectators and participants to the city, boost hospitality and retail businesses, and add vibrancy and energy to Whanganui.

“Support for events is an integral part of our agency’s strategies to support business, attract visitors and build Whanganui’s reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.”

Disruptions due to the Covid pandemic and the Government’s Protection Framework had caused restrictions and complications that had tested event organisers to their limit.

“We have seen many of the events we support have to reluctantly cancel or postpone over this period,” Sykes said. “We are proud of the organisers’ agility and willingness to put their full efforts into going ahead, and in some cases have to make the difficult but necessary decision to cancel.”

Events play a crucial role in Whanganui’s national profile as a place full of creativity, excitement and opportunity. Sykes said there was a real sense of the community’s disappointment over events having to cancel.

“We know this difficult period has given people an even better appreciation of the contribution these events make to life in Whanganui, and how our community has come to recognise them as an important and beneficial feature of our lifestyle here.”

In addition to Whanganui & Partners’ funding, Sykes said the agency had also helped unlock other areas of funding through central government.

“The extra support that has been gained demonstrates the standing of those events and their own hard work. We are proud of the exceptional events that call Whanganui home and of the variety of offerings, like Cemetery Circuit, Vintage Weekend and Masters Games.”

Sykes said Whanganui & Partners wanted to support a broad variety of events, recognising their positive impact on Whanganui’s profile as place where creativity, inclusivity and lifestyle balance were valued.

The agency’s process to secure funding is robust. Organisations must be well prepared for the competitive process, demonstrating their intention to grow towards self-sufficiency while meeting strict criteria around economic and social value.

Whanganui & Partners also provides additional marketing guidance and insight, Sykes said.

“We contribute marketing skills and advice and we give feedback to help ensure these events enjoy success year after year,” Sykes said. “Even our most popular and established events have room for improvement and we see our role as contributing insight as well as financial support.”

Sykes said the agency welcomed funding applications and encouraged anyone interested in creating a new event to get in touch and talk about their plans. Got to discoverwhanganui.nz/eventsupport to apply for funding.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Whanganui and Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Parker’s Tax Plan And Musk’s Twitter Purchase


Such is our devotion to the ordinary Kiwi battler, we ruthlessly tax the wages they earn and the stuff they buy, while letting people who amass wealth from speculative investment (and stash it in trusts) to go on their merry way, largely untroubled by the tax department. In the latest round of this dance of injustice, Inland Revenue has been told by its Minister to go forth and gather more robust data on the sources, extent, and locations of personal wealth in this country. In oh… Maybe five years or so, a Tax Principles Tax will have enshrined the findings...
More>>



 
 


Government: Council Ownership Of Waters Entities Confirmed
The Government has confirmed local council ownership and strengthened local voice by accepting the vast majority of the Three Waters Working Group recommendations on representation... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Supporting Communities To Prepare For Climate Impacts
From today New Zealanders can have their say on a proposed National Adaptation Plan to help communities across the country adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change... More>>

David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>

Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 