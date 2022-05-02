Blenheim Greenwaste Site Traffic Changes

Council’s Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil has thanked users of the Greenwaste facility in Blenheim for their patience over the weekend as the new system went online.

“We switched the Greenwaste traffic management system over on Sunday. Overall it went well but unfortunately we experienced software issues with our new computer system from midday, which caused traffic queuing at the exit weighbridge.”

“It was not the best start and I apologise to those that were affected. Our weighbridge contractor is working on the required software updates to address these system issues experienced yesterday.”

“Thank you for your patience during this transition period.”

Entrance to the Blenheim greenwaste site is now via George Conroy Drive. Site users should access the site via the IN weighbridge and then follow the signage to the Greenwaste area. When exiting the site greenwaste site users should use the OUT weighbridge.

The method of recording greenwaste is changing due to the introduction of a new camera system. The cameras replace the old printed ticket as a method for recording site user waste details. The camera records the driver’s vehicle registration and the site attendant can record what users are bringing to the site.

The reason for the change is to provide accurate reporting on all materials entering and leaving the site, which is now a Government legislated requirement.

