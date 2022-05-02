Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Ara O Wairākei Planting To Go Ahead

Monday, 2 May 2022, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council Commissioners agreed today to restart pond-edge planting in the Palm Beach West area of Te Ara o Wairākei stormwater corridor. A revised planting plan has been prepared, including larger areas that will be free from planting, enabling water views and access to the water edge.

The revised plan was developed after meetings with project partners, local iwi Waitaha and Ngā Pōtiki and resident representatives and user groups. Key features of the plan also include the planting of lower growing native species and the inclusion of more native trees, surrounded by low level planting. These trees will provide shade and food for local wildlife.

The plan still includes extensive planting along the waterway, encouraging ecological enhancement and restoring cultural recognition and activity in the area.

Colin Reeder, Pou Whirinaki at Ngā Pōtiki, said that their support and involvement represents a commitment to the health and enhancement of the natural environment, not just for tribal beneficiaries, but for all residents of Pāpāmoa to enjoy.

"We view the Te Ara ō Wairākei initiative as an opportunity to preserve what remains of the once extensive Pāpāmoa wetlands and associated habitats that continue to disappear as the area develops. We look forward to the completion of this project,” said Reeder.

Waitaha CEO Vivienne Westwood said the iwi has continued to maintain the importance of restoring the natural indigenous landscape. “It is these values and relationship with our natural world that benefit the wellbeing of communities, people, and all living things,” she said.

“Te Ara ō Wairākei is the main area for stormwater management and a major biodiversity corridor for the Pāpāmoa area and it’s part of our responsibility to protect it,” said Commission Chair, Anne Tolley.

The Commission recently met with Waitaha, Ngā Pōtiki, resident representatives and landowners at a public meeting to seek feedback on the amended planting plan. Feedback was incorporated into the final design presented in this report, including various options for planting and a recommended way forward, said Radleigh Cairns, Manager Drainage Services.

Planting is expected to start in the next two weeks, to ensure plants are in place for the current planting season, prior to the spring winds and the heat of summer.

The proposed amended landscape plan for areas four and five including Palm Springs, was also reviewed by Commissioners. The proposed plan will be sent to local residents for further feedback prior to planting beginning in those areas. Area 4 is from Parton Road to Golden Sands Drive and Area 5 continues from Golden Sands Drive through to Te Tumu.

“The proposed amended plan for areas 4 and 5 has included areas that will allow for access to water, with low level planting supporting the established plants already there and areas of regenerating natural wetland,” Cairns said.

BACKGROUND

Predominantly Council owned, the Wairākei Stream corridor is located within Papamoa and extends for approximately 14km before reversing back into Te Tumu. The stream relies on in-stream storage and soakage for the management of stormwater and mitigation of flooding within the existing Papamoa area, the urban growth area in Wairākei (under development) and also the future development area of Te Tumu.

Council holds a Comprehensive Stormwater Discharge Consent from the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to address stormwater management and the discharge of treated stormwater runoff in Papamoa. This stipulated a 100% stormwater storage mitigation requirement as a means to mitigate stormwater discharges and associated flood risk.

The Comprehensive Stormwater Discharge Consent was varied in 2015, after appeal proceedings and mediation, to improve the economic viability of land development in the area. New conditions were added at this time requiring the preparation and implementation of both Landscape and Cultural Plans for the Wairākei Stream corridor by 2025 (one Cultural Plan for each of the three Iwi groups who were a party to the appeal).

