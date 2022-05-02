A Word From Chief Executive Peter Bramley
Monday, 2 May 2022, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board
We are still experiencing a high demand for health
services which means additional pressure on our hospitals
and Emergency Department. With our COVID-19 hospitalisations
still high, Peter is thrilled to share that the new 12-bed
purpose-built ICU pandemic pod will be ready for patients
next week. There is also an update on the transition to
Health NZ.
Also, in this edition, we recognise more
pandemic heroes and those living our values, like Allied
Health Assistant Lauren Wood. Acknowledging World Hand
Hygiene Day on Thursday, 5 May, we see how Canterbury DHB's
compliance has improved over the past ten
years.
CDHB
Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the
Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.
We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.
At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.
