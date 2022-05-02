Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Word From Chief Executive Peter Bramley

Monday, 2 May 2022, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

We are still experiencing a high demand for health services which means additional pressure on our hospitals and Emergency Department. With our COVID-19 hospitalisations still high, Peter is thrilled to share that the new 12-bed purpose-built ICU pandemic pod will be ready for patients next week. There is also an update on the transition to Health NZ.

Also, in this edition, we recognise more pandemic heroes and those living our values, like Allied Health Assistant Lauren Wood. Acknowledging World Hand Hygiene Day on Thursday, 5 May, we see how Canterbury DHB's compliance has improved over the past ten years.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
