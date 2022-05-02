A Word From Chief Executive Peter Bramley

We are still experiencing a high demand for health services which means additional pressure on our hospitals and Emergency Department. With our COVID-19 hospitalisations still high, Peter is thrilled to share that the new 12-bed purpose-built ICU pandemic pod will be ready for patients next week. There is also an update on the transition to Health NZ.

Also, in this edition, we recognise more pandemic heroes and those living our values, like Allied Health Assistant Lauren Wood. Acknowledging World Hand Hygiene Day on Thursday, 5 May, we see how Canterbury DHB's compliance has improved over the past ten years.

