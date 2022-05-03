Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

University Of Waikato’s Global Ranking Success A Boon For Local Economy

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Waikato Chamber of Commerce

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce has praised the University of Waikato’s ranking in the top 100 universities in the world in the recently released 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. The updated rankings for 2022 place the University in the top 100 for its contribution to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – the key issues identified as the most pressing facing humanity and the planet.

The University is now ranked sixth in the world for #15 Life on Land; in the top 25 for #14 Life Below Water; and in the top 55 for # 13 Climate Action and #16 Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

Chief executive Don Good believes the University’s success could attract new students and industries to the Waikato and Bay of Plenty, where the University has campuses.

“Strong tertiary institutions are an important aspect of a flourishing regional economy, and we are fortunate to have a world-class university here in the Waikato. We are proud of their success on the global stage,” Good said.

“Global rankings are crucial to the University and its ability to attract students, and importantly high-quality staff. Likewise, the more high-quality students who graduate through the University, the better for Waikato businesses if they then stay in the region.”

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, says the move up the rankings illustrates the University’s dedication to leading the way in science and climate change research and teaching.

“To improve our ratings in these categories is a great achievement. It shows that we are not only teaching and researching the things that matter most to our future generations, but we are also making real, practical and long-lasting changes to our planet.

“By nurturing an interdisciplinary approach across the University, from environmental, earth and marine sciences to social sciences and Indigenous studies, we are creating opportunities and knowledge that will have a critical impact on future generations.”

