Auckland COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Join City’s Flu Vaccine Roll-out

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Auckland’s COVID-19 vaccination centres will this week begin offering the flu vaccine to those eligible, supporting the city’s biggest ever flu vaccine roll-out ahead of an expected winter surge.

Māori and Pacific health provider partners of the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) are offering the free flu vaccine to eligible people at a number of their sites, alongside COVID-19 vaccinations, expanding their services.

Those sites include: Ōtara, Manurewa Marae, Pukekohe, Takanini, Pasifika Family Health Services (pop-up events) and NRHCC outreach services.

The remaining four sites are expected to also deliver free flu vaccinations, as well as making it available at more pop-up events, over the coming weeks. Please visit our website for updates: www.vaccinateforauckland.co.nz

GPs and pharmacies remain the mainstay of our flu vaccination campaign across the Northern Region for both eligible people for free vaccinations as well as those non-eligible people who can opt to pay for a vaccine.

More than 340,000 people in metro Auckland are eligible to receive the flu vaccination for free. Those eligible include; people aged 65 and over, Māori and Pacific aged 55 and over, pregnant women, people with underlying health issues, including asthma, diabetes and heart conditions, and children aged under 4 who have been hospitalised for respiratory illness or have a history of significant respiratory illness.

NRHCC Chief Clinical Officer Vaccinations, Dr Anthony Jordan, says there is increased concern of a widespread flu outbreak across Aotearoa this winter with the border re-opening.

“To put into perspective, in the year before COVID-19 came to our shores, as many as 2,500 people were hospitalised across our three metro Auckland DHBs with influenza.

“Influenza has not been circulating in our environment for two years and that means our immunity to the virus will be low.

“This poses a far greater risk to our medically vulnerable populations and is expected to put pressure back on our health system following two years of managing COVID-19.

“We know that if you get Covid-19 and then get a secondary viral infection, like influenza soon after, you have a higher risk of a poor outcome.

“We are still seeing thousands of COVID cases a day across the country and this is expected to continue into the winter months when flu is also expected to be present.

“It’s more important than ever to prioritise getting the flu vaccine this year.”

Dr Jordan says it’s important for people to continue with the public health measures we are now used to.

“Mask-wearing and staying home when sick, combined with vaccination, will help to minimise the risk of overwhelming the health system this winter.”

He says people should check whether their workplace offers free vaccinations also.

“You can ask your employer when they are providing these. Everyone else will need to discuss vaccination options with their GP or local pharmacist.”

