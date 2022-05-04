Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free Flu And COVID-19 Boosters Available To Help People Get Ready For Winter

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 10:23 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

The MidCentral District Health Board is offering the funded flu vaccine alongside COVID-19 boosters to those who are eligible ahead of the upcoming flu season.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kelvin Billinghurst says it is incredibly important that people who are high-risk prepare for winter by getting their flu vaccine and COVID-19 boosters as soon as possible.

“Flu season is kicking off, the days are starting to get colder, and we’re going to see the flu make its way through the community.”

Dr Billinghurst says that the upcoming flu season is expected to be particularly difficult.

“Some people can get very sick when they catch the flu – in most years, influenza hospitalises thousands of people, and some people die.

“After two years of lockdowns, mandates, and social distancing measures in place, the flu hasn’t really had a chance to take hold. With the borders opening, we will be exposed to the circulating flu virus from overseas which is a serious concern for those who are vulnerable.

“Receiving an annual flu jab is important because immunity wanes over time, and the vaccine changes to respond to the circulating influenza viruses at the time. It is safe to receive the flu vaccination at the same time as your COVID-19 vaccine.”

The funded flu vaccine is available at walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the rohe to eligible people.

“To protect those who are at greater risk of illness from flu, we’re offering free flu vaccines at MDHB walk-in clinics to people aged 65 years and over, Māori and Pasifika aged 55 years and over, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic conditions, such as chronic heart disease, chronic liver disease, diabetes, cancer, asthma and COPD.”

Those who do not qualify for the funded vaccine can pay to be vaccinated through general practitioners, pharmacists and other private immunisation providers. Some people might be able to get a free vaccination through their employer's occupational health programme.

Dr Billinghurst says that alongside the flu vaccine, it is crucial that people stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines too.

“We’re coming off the peak of the Omicron outbreak in the MidCentral region, but it is not over yet. We still have widespread community transmission and there is no telling when we will have another surge in cases, or when a new strain will make its way into the country. Until then, we must be on alert and be ready to respond to whatever comes next.

“The best way to protect yourself against any new strains or resurgences of COVID-19 is to get the booster shot.”

Dr Billinghurst says that both vaccines can be done together.

“It is perfectly safe to get the Pfizer (16+) or AstraZeneca (18+) COVID-19 booster, and the free flu vaccine, at the same time. There is no time gap needed between getting your COVID-19 booster, and getting the flu vaccine.

“If you are yet to receive your first, second, or booster dose (16+), you can save time and get both your COVID-19 vaccine and free flu vaccine together.”

If you are unsure if you are eligible for a free flu jab, please contact your usual health care provider for more information about how to access the funded flu vaccination.

Anyone can attend a walk-in clinic or book in for their COVID-19 vaccination via BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling the COVID Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/MDHBvax

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>



Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today... More>>

Winstin Peters: Mallard's Precinct Decision Loses The Plot
I have found out that the Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, has trespassed me from parliament grounds for a period of two years.
This dictatorial behaviour by Mallard, supported by Labour, should be reserved for third world banana republics... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 