Free Flu And COVID-19 Boosters Available To Help People Get Ready For Winter

The MidCentral District Health Board is offering the funded flu vaccine alongside COVID-19 boosters to those who are eligible ahead of the upcoming flu season.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kelvin Billinghurst says it is incredibly important that people who are high-risk prepare for winter by getting their flu vaccine and COVID-19 boosters as soon as possible.

“Flu season is kicking off, the days are starting to get colder, and we’re going to see the flu make its way through the community.”

Dr Billinghurst says that the upcoming flu season is expected to be particularly difficult.

“Some people can get very sick when they catch the flu – in most years, influenza hospitalises thousands of people, and some people die.

“After two years of lockdowns, mandates, and social distancing measures in place, the flu hasn’t really had a chance to take hold. With the borders opening, we will be exposed to the circulating flu virus from overseas which is a serious concern for those who are vulnerable.

“Receiving an annual flu jab is important because immunity wanes over time, and the vaccine changes to respond to the circulating influenza viruses at the time. It is safe to receive the flu vaccination at the same time as your COVID-19 vaccine.”

The funded flu vaccine is available at walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the rohe to eligible people.

“To protect those who are at greater risk of illness from flu, we’re offering free flu vaccines at MDHB walk-in clinics to people aged 65 years and over, Māori and Pasifika aged 55 years and over, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic conditions, such as chronic heart disease, chronic liver disease, diabetes, cancer, asthma and COPD.”

Those who do not qualify for the funded vaccine can pay to be vaccinated through general practitioners, pharmacists and other private immunisation providers. Some people might be able to get a free vaccination through their employer's occupational health programme.

Dr Billinghurst says that alongside the flu vaccine, it is crucial that people stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines too.

“We’re coming off the peak of the Omicron outbreak in the MidCentral region, but it is not over yet. We still have widespread community transmission and there is no telling when we will have another surge in cases, or when a new strain will make its way into the country. Until then, we must be on alert and be ready to respond to whatever comes next.

“The best way to protect yourself against any new strains or resurgences of COVID-19 is to get the booster shot.”

Dr Billinghurst says that both vaccines can be done together.

“It is perfectly safe to get the Pfizer (16+) or AstraZeneca (18+) COVID-19 booster, and the free flu vaccine, at the same time. There is no time gap needed between getting your COVID-19 booster, and getting the flu vaccine.

“If you are yet to receive your first, second, or booster dose (16+), you can save time and get both your COVID-19 vaccine and free flu vaccine together.”

If you are unsure if you are eligible for a free flu jab, please contact your usual health care provider for more information about how to access the funded flu vaccination.

Anyone can attend a walk-in clinic or book in for their COVID-19 vaccination via BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling the COVID Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/MDHBvax

