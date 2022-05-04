New Chair For Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust

The Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT) has appointed prominent local businessman Richard Thomas as chair.

Thomas’ appointment follows the resignation of previous chair Andrew Blair, who had been in the role since October 2018 and retired at the end of April.

QLCHT deputy chair Joanne Conroy says Thomas is a welcome addition to the Trust.

“We are delighted to have Richard join our team,” she says. “His intimate knowledge and understanding of local community issues, along with his extensive business acumen, means he’s well placed to steer the Trust on the next phase of its journey. We look forward to utilising Richard’s strong experience and capability in both the commercial and governance worlds.

“We would also like to acknowledge the valuable contribution from our outgoing chair Andrew Blair, who led QLCHT admirably for more than three years. We feel privileged to have had Andrew at the table and wish him all the best.”

Born and bred in Queenstown, Thomas has a strong commercial background and has been involved in businesses throughout New Zealand and overseas. After returning home from the UK in 2002 to take over a family-owned business, he’s now a director of Skyline Enterprises Ltd amongst other local entities. He is also heavily involved in other facets of the Queenstown Lakes District, including Snow Sports NZ and is the chair of Destination Queenstown.

Thomas says he is looking forward to progressing the Trust’s work even further as chair and a trustee.

“I believe I’m well connected to the community and plugged in to the issues people in our region face,” he says. “The importance of wellbeing and community have never been greater in this very trying and uncertain COVID-19 environment. The stress and pressure on business owners, employers, employees, and families is real. It has significantly ramped up as the pandemic has taken hold and it will have long tail.

“On top of that, inflationary pressure and the region’s housing affordability are putting home ownership even further out of reach for families wanting to call the Queenstown Lakes region home. I look forward to being part of the housing solution for many local residents in both the short- and long-term future.”

