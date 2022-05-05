Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Papaioea Birthing Centre Increased Staffing Hours Monday To Friday

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 2:24 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

From Monday 9 May 2022, Te Papaioea Birthing Centre will increase staffing to be available 24 hours a day from Monday 7am to Friday 5.30pm each week for primary birthing.

Due to staffing levels, Te Papaioea Birthing Centre reduced its operational hours in May 2021, meaning primary births could only occur if the Lead Maternity Carer (LMC) could find their own second midwife support. Increased staffing levels now mean that during the week, there will be staff on site to offer this support to LMCs.

Operations Executive for Te Uru Pā Harakeke Healthy Women, Youth and Children, Sarah Fenwick said it was great to be able to offer Te Papaioea Birthing Centre as an option for hapū māmā

‘We have worked hard to increase our staffing levels that now allows us to use the birthing centre more. The facility receives a lot of interest from expectant māmā in our rohe, and it’s great to open up access.’

‘We are also able to offer a postnatal stay of up to 48 hours in staffed hours. Outside of these hours, patients will be transferred to Palmerston North Hosptial Maternity Unit to be looked after by the team.’ At present we are not able to offer transfer from the hospital for postnatal stays.

Staff recruitment efforts for midwifery will continue, with the goal of consolidating staff so that Te Papaioea Birthing Centre is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the future.

If hapū māmā are wanting to stay at Te Papaioea Birthing Centre, we encourage them to speak to their midwife or LMC.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights, And Biased Speakers


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 