Flu And COVID-19 Vaccinations On Offer At Several Auckland Pop-ups This Weekend

People eligible for both the free flu vaccine and their next COVID-19 vaccination, can head along to multiple community pop-up events happening across the city tomorrow (Saturday).

It is safe to get both your flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same time.

Māori and Pacific people over the age of 55 are also encouraged to come along to get their free flu vaccine at either a pop-up event or at a vaccination centre where it’s available this weekend.

See below for further details on the events, which can also be found at www.vaccinateforauckland.nz

Samoa Tutu Fa'atasi – Southmall - Sat 7 May, 8:30am-4:30pm, Southmall, Cnr Northcrest Road and Marich Road

Southseas pop-up – Sat 7 May, 9am-3pm, Velodrome Manukau, Manukau

The Fono, Netball Waitākere vaccination event – Saturday 7 May, 8:30-4:30pm, 31-35 Te Pai Place Lincoln Road, Waitākere

Piringatahi Marae - Sat 7 May, 9am-3pm, 19 Luckens Road, West Harbour

LDS Church - Tongan Event - Sat 7 May, 8:30am-3:30pm, 66 Rua Road, Glen Eden

Manurewa Street Chats Pop-Up - Sat 7 May, 10am-2pm, Volta Park

Manurewa Street Chats Pop-Up - Sat 7 May, 2pm-4pm, Volta Park

Papakura Street Chats Pop-Up - Sat 7 May, 10am-1pm, Kids Count - 22 Kelvin Road, Papakura

Papakura Street Chats Pop-Up - Sat 7 May, 2pm-5pm, Cross Street Res Playground Papakura

People can also walk in or drive up to a number of community vaccination centres also offering both COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations - their operating hours are listed on our website: www.vaccinateforauckland.nz

People can also book in with GPs and walk in at most pharmacies – all of which have their operating hours listed on the Healthpoint website. There are currently more than 380 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies across the city. Individual bookings are available at BookMyVaccine.nz, and bookings for two or more members of the whānau can be made by calling 0800 28 29 26.

