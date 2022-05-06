Wellington Police Seek Man In Relation To Sexual Assault
Friday, 6 May 2022, 7:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Nick
Pritchard:
Wellington Police are continuing to
investigate a sexual assault in Te Aro on
Saturday 23
April.
As part of our enquiries, we wish to speak to
Te Karawene Atutolu, aged 21.
Anyone with information
regarding Atutolu’s whereabouts is asked to
contact
Wellington Police on 105 and refer to file number
220423/9551.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest... More>>