Wellington Police Seek Man In Relation To Sexual Assault

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard:

Wellington Police are continuing to investigate a sexual assault in Te Aro on

Saturday 23 April.

As part of our enquiries, we wish to speak to Te Karawene Atutolu, aged 21.

Anyone with information regarding Atutolu’s whereabouts is asked to contact

Wellington Police on 105 and refer to file number 220423/9551.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

© Scoop Media

